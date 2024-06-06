€668,921 confirmed for Flood Works in Seaview, Bastardstown, Kilmore

Wexford TD and Minister of State for Law Reform James Browne TD has confirmed that €668,921 will be allocated towards flood works in Seaview, Bastardstown.

The issue has been a source of concern for the residents of Seaview for some time now.

Since emergency works were carried out along the initial 100m of coastline, Wexford County Council will now benefit from this Government funding allocation to implement an additional layer of rock armour in order to bring emergency works up to long term standard. Wexford County Council will then add additional full rock armour to the second section for the next 55 metres of coastline.

The funding announced today will directly protect 10 Seaview residences and some 155m of the access road.

