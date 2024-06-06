Two County Wexford organisations benefit from Dormant Accounts Funding

Wexford TD and Minister of State for Law Reform James Browne TD has confirmed that two County Wexford organisations will benefit from additional allocations of Dormant Accounts Funding.

Taghmon Family Resource Centre and Bridgetown School Completion Programme will benefit from grants worth €24,000 and €5,000 respectively.

The funding comes from the Government’s distribution of Dormant Accounts Funding.

TUSLA will administer the funding distribution, which is designed to increase counselling, psychotherapy and therapeutic services to children and young people, especially those who live in communities experiencing social and economic disadvantages.

Minister Browne said “Prevention and Early Intervention measures such as counselling, psychotherapy and therapeutic supports can improve the quality of children’s home lives and family relationships, increase educational attainment and support good mental health. Evidence of the impact of these measures informs the decision of my Government colleagues and I to increase the amount of funding available to projects similar to those led by Taghmon Family Resource Centre and Bridgetown School Completion Programme”.

