An elderly man is in a “serious condition” following a single vehicle incident on the New Line road in Wexford this morning.

The accident occurred at approximately 10am on the R733 Newline Road between the Redshire Road junction and the R738 junction at Waddingtown.

The man was taken to Wexford General Hospital for treatment.

The road remined closed for most of the afternoon with diversions in place.

The road reopened at 5pm.

There have been no further reports of injuries.

