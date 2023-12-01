Moderate weather advisory warning for Wexford

A moderate weather advisory has been issued for Wexford over the coming days.

The advisory is in place from today Friday at 1pm until Tuesday 5th December at 11am.

Met Eireann released the following advice for County Wexford:

“Arctic airflow set to continue over the weekend and into the early days of next week. Persistently very cold night time and daytime temperatures bringing sharp to severe frosts and icy stretches on roads and footpaths. Dense fog forming in places with patches of freezing fog. Some showers of hail and sleet are expected too, falling as snow on higher ground. Further updates to warnings are expected in the coming days.”

