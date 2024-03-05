Electoral Chair in Wexford Today

The Chair of An Coimisuin Toghchain, Irelands independent Electoral Commission is visiting Wexford today

She will speaking to an audience invited by Wexford Library and answering questions about the referendums

She will also visit Kilmore Quay and board some of the trawlers down there.

The Independent Commission is responsible for explaining the issues to be voted on in the two March 8th Referendums and for encouraging people to get out and vote.

The Commission is totally independent and not backing any side in the campaign

