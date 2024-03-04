Events in Wexford this week spotlight the transformative power of adult learning

‘Everyday Learning Spaces’, where adults who return to education can learn safely and feel supported, are being celebrated in Co Wexford this week during the AONTAS Adult Learners’ Festival.

The week-long celebration of adult learning, which is run by AONTAS — the National Adult Learning Organisation of Ireland — starts today (04.03.24) and runs until Friday (08.03.24).

A number of adult learning organisations in Co Wexford are holding free, public events throughout the week to promote their work and showcase what they do, for both current and prospective learners.

The theme of the festival, ‘Everyday Learning Spaces’, is highlighting safe and supportive learning environments for people returning to education as adults.

According to AONTAS, an ‘everyday learning space’ is anywhere that adult education happens — not just in classrooms, but in libraries, digital hubs, learning pods, online, or learning facilitated in parks or social spaces.

Announcing the Adult Learners’ Festival, CEO of AONTAS, Dearbháil Lawless said: “Everyday learning spaces help people with real-world challenges, whether that is struggling with new technologies; needing to balance learning with caring or other responsibilities; or needing specific support with learning.”

Ms Lawless encouraged people to check out the events in Co Wexford and engage in the theme, saying: “This year’s festival is spotlighting the everyday spaces that mean that people can learn in a way that suits them. Learners are the focus and take an active role in shaping these spaces. We invite people in Co Wexford to check out the events taking place and to learn about the transformative power of adult learning for people and communities.”

Adult Learners’ Festival 2024 — Wexford Events

Among the event highlights taking place in Co Wexford during the Adult Learners’ Festival are:

A collection of short readings is taking place at New Ross Further Education and Training Centre, with everyone invited to hear learners read stories they have written themselves, on 5th March, 10.15-10.45am.

A Digital Help Hub will be on-site at Wexford College of Further Education and Training on 5th March, 11.00am to 2.00pm, and at Bunclody Library on 7th March, 10.00am to 2.00pm, to provide free, one-to-one assistance to people in navigating the internet or using your smartphone or tablet.

A Willow Lantern Exhibition is showcasing lanterns created by artist Caoimhe Dunn in partnership with Wexford College of Further Education and Training using sustainable products. The celebration of WWETB’s community education learners is taking place on 6th March, 9.00am to 5.00pm, and at Gorey Further Education Centre on 7th March, 10.00am to 1.00pm.

Learn the Art of Decoupage at the Adult Education Centre New Ross FETC, Butlerstown, on 7th March, with sessions from 10.30-11.30am and 12.00-1.00pm. All are welcome and materials are provided.

To find out more about the free public events taking place in Co Wexford during the Adult Learners’ Festival or to register for an event, visit http://www.adultlearnersfestival.ie.

