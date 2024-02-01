Emergency funding needed for what is described as urgent remedial works at Duncannon Harbour

Independent TD for Wexford, Verona Murphy, has called on the Minister for Agriculture, Food and Marine to provide emergency funding for what is described as urgent remedial works at Duncannon Harbour.

Deputy Murphy has paid a number of visits to the Harbour since the start of the New Year, firstly meeting with local fishers before a second meeting at the pier with Wexford County Council Senior officials last Monday.

Speaking from New Ross, the Independent TD said “ There are a number of issues at Duncannon Harbour ongoing for several years now which were highlighted at the meeting this week, I intend to follow up on these matters with Wexford County Council profusely over the coming months”

The Deputy continued “the immediate acute concern is the inner pier which is very near collapse. The local fishermen are expressing their grave apprehension that the pier will cave in resulting in real tragedy. I am calling on Minister Charlie McConalogue to sanction immediate emergency funding to Wexford County Council to ensure remedial works are carried out without delay safeguarding the lives of the local fishers and other users at Duncannon pier. This really is a matter of grave concern and warrants an immediate response from the Department of the Marine”

Concluding, the Independent Deputy said “our local marine industry is a life line for many rural families along our Wexford coastline, national and local government must move to improve and modernise our harbours and piers”.

