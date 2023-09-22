Enniscorthy Councillor calling for action to tackle maintenance of Vinegar Hill

An Enniscorthy councillor is calling on Wexford County Council to take urgent action and to employ a Council worker five days a week for upkeep of Vinegar Hill. The most famous site of the 1798 Rebellion.

Independent Councillor Jackser Owens says pathways at the popular tourist area have become overgrown in recent times and are now very run down due to a lack of care by the Council. The pathway which was only installed in recent years has become a popular hotspot for locals and tourists alike. The short walk offers time to reflect on the tumultuous events and ‘what ifs’ of the 1798 rebellion.

Councillor Owens says at the last district meeting on Monday he called on Wexford County Council to take action and hire a worker to maintain the vicinity all year round. He added that the issue has become a health and safety issue not just for tourists visiting the area but for locals from Enniscorthy who take the Vinegar Hill walk daily.

