Wexford County Council nominated in 6 categories in the Excellence in Local Government Awards

Wexford County Council has been nominated in 6 categories in the Excellence in Local Government Awards.

Chambers Ireland today (22nd September) revealed the shortlist for the Excellence in Local Government Awards 2023. In its 20th year, the Awards feature a total of 91 Local Authority projects shortlisted over 15 categories, including a new addition, ‘Urban Revival’, which showcases Local Authorities’ innovative efforts to take action in transforming their urban areas. The Awards are held annually in conjunction with the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage.

The Council’s High Hill Norman Gardens has been nominated in a new category, ‘Urban Revival’ which, showcases local authorities efforts to transform urban areas.

Other Co Wexford projects nominated include:

Working towards a dementia friendly local authority

Travelling Tales, visual arts and writing project for Traveller Children

Experiencing Success The Rag Tree project

Enniscorthy Community Allotments

Celtic Routes

Congratulating the shortlisted entrants, Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage, Darragh O’Brien TD said:

“I am delighted that my Department continues to support the Excellence in Local Government Awards again this year. It is vital that all the good work done by local authorities is showcased to the wider community displaying how their essential role contributes on a daily basis positively to the lives of the people who live in the community”.

Minister O’Brien specifically mentioned the introduction of the newly re-named “Urban Revival” category this year which he said “exhibits local authorities that bring vitality back to our towns and streets through creating sustainable, people-friendly urban environments which is crucial to supporting Government objectives and various programmes delivered through my Department. This will ensure more parts of our urban areas become attractive and vibrant places in which to live, work, visit and invest”.

Concluding, Minister O’Brien wished all the local authorities the best of luck in the next stage of the awards and commended all local authorities that had got to this stage which he added was no easy feat given the number of high calibre applications that were received this year as was the case in previous years.

Commenting on the announcement of the shortlist, Ian Talbot, Chief Executive of Chambers Ireland said,

“We’re pleased to reveal the Excellence in Local Government Awards shortlist today, which features projects that represent the essence of the hard work and ambitious planning that takes place at local level all around the country. The Awards showcase the inventiveness and innovation that Local Authorities are delivering, which so often goes unnoticed. I would like to congratulate each of the shortlisted Local Authorities and acknowledge the excellent work being undertaken at Local Government level nationwide.”

The Excellence in Local Government Award winners will be announced at the 20th annual ceremony on 23rd of November at the Crowne Plaza Hotel, Northwood, Santry. Awards will be presented for excellence in 15 different categories and one Local Authority will be awarded the overall award and named Local Authority of the Year 2023.

TJ Hunter, Senior Director at Ørsted UK & Ireland, who are headline sponsors of the Awards, added, “For Ireland to successfully fight climate change, we need industry, community and government to work in partnership, challenge the status quo, and together build a better society. Through our sponsorship of these Awards, Ørsted is delighted to celebrate innovative projects from Local Authorities throughout the country which seek to do just that.”

