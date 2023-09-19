Enniscorthy Councillor Kathleen Codd Nolan will not run again in next year’s local elections

Enniscorthy Councillor Kathleen Codd Nolan has announced that she will not run again in next year’s local elections.

The Fine Gael Councillor was first elected to Wexford County Council in 2004 and has held the seat for the Enniscorthy District over four elections, having topped the Poll on two occasions. She was elected Chairperson of Wexford County Council in 2012, and has also served as Chairperson of Enniscorthy Municipal District Council on three occasions.

Speaking to Alan on ‘Morning Mix’ Councillor Codd Nolan says she will now have more time for herself, her husband, family and friends.

