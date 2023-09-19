Kilmore couple killed in Rome to be laid to rest on Friday

The funeral Mass for the Wexford couple Paul and Mary O’ Reilly who died tragically in a road traffic incident in Rome will take place in St. Mary’s Church, Kilmore this Friday at 11 a.m.

The parent’s of two sons Darren and Andrew were struck by a motorist while on their holidays in Rome on September 7th. Paul (aged 60) and Mary’s (aged 59) sons Darren and Andrew subsequently travelled to the Italian Capital to identify their parents’ bodies before returning home to await Paul and Mary’s repatriation.

They will be reposing at Macken’s Funeral Home, Distillery Road, Wexford, on Wednesday, 20th September, from 4.00 pm to 7.00 pm. Removal from their residence on Friday morning, 22nd September, to St. Mary’s Church, Kilmore,

Their death notice said they would be sadly missed by the loving family , extended family, neighbours, friends and their loyal and faithful companion, Thumper.

Books of condolences were also opened in St Mary’s Parish Church and the Stella Maris Community Centre. Donations, if desired, to The Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust.

