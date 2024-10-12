Enniscorthy Lions Club elects its first non-national President in its 35 year history

Enniscorthy Lions Club has elected its first non-national President in its 35 year history.

Olga Bodnaruk, a Ukrainian national was elected at Thursday night’s annual meeting of the Enniscorthy Lions Club and becomes the first non-national to hold the Presidency since the club was formed back in 1985. Her election was unanimous with all members present supporting her nomination, which was proposed by outgoing president Eric Barron.

Ms. Bodnaruk has a long history of involvement in social activities in Enniscorthy, and her appointment is expected to broaden the appeal of other non-nationals joining the club.

In a brief address, the new president outlined her priorities as increasing membership of the club and of making it more inclusive for minority groupings.

She emphasised the importance of attracting new members from different nationalities, saying their contribution would add a whole new dimension to the fundraising activities for which the Lions Club is renowned.

