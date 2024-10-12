People smuggling investigation underway following discovery of two men hiding in van at Rosslare Europort

Gardaí have opened a people smuggling investigation after two men were found hiding in a van, on a ferry travelling to Rosslare Europort.

The men were discovered by the ship’s crew during the sailing, and gardaí were alerted before it arrived in Co Wexford.

Both are in good health and have been given access to ‘state supports’.

Two men were arrested, and later released without charge, pending further investigations.

Separately, a man has been charged following the discovery of 2.5 million euro worth of drugs at Rosslare Port on Friday morning.

The man, aged in his 50s, is due to appear before a special sitting of Kilkenny District Court this evening (Saturday).

Investigations are ongoing.

