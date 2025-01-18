Enniscorthy’s Lystus Ebosele named as a Gladiator for upcoming season of the popular programme

The television viewing public will tonight (Saturday) see Wexford’s very first Gladiator.

Enniscorthy’s Lystus Ebosele, the sister of Irish soccer player Festy Ebosele, will feature as the Gladiator ‘Cyclone’ on the popular BBC programme.

The show, which originally ran in the 90’s on ITV, is enjoying favourable viewing figures since its revival on the BBC last year, and tonight begins its second season.

The 23-year-old Powerlifter became the Junior World Powerlifting Champion in 2023, and according to programme makers, as her alias ‘Cyclone’, she will be “strong, determined and will have awesome power”, and “nothing will get in her way”.

