Rosslare Councillor describes proposed new piece of structural art at Rosslare Europort as “a monstrosity”

A Rosslare councillor has described a new piece of art to be erected at the roundabout at the entrance of Rosslare Europort as “a monstrosity”.

Councillor Ger Carty made the comments following the reveal of the structure which is to be installed by the Office of Public Works, and is expected to cost in the region of €150,000.

Speaking to South East Radio News, the Independent Councillor said that he believes that the money would be better spent elsewhere:

“Well, I think the proposed art sculpture that’s to be installed at the entrance to Rosslare Europort is extravagant. It has a price tag north of €150,000 while the village of Rosslare Harbour and Kilrane, doesn’t have any adequate truck parking. I’m calling now on the new OPW Minister to make available the old Customs yard and, indeed, sheds, make them available for truck parking once the new facility in Rosslare Europort is handed over.”

