Two County Wexford groups benefit from Community Biodiversity Grants

It has been revealed that two County Wexford community groups will benefit from grants to promote further exploration into biodiversity in their locality.

Caim Community Development Group will receive €4,000 to support the implementation of Biodiversity Plan Recommendations for Ballyhighland Woods. Meanwhile Enniscorthy Tidy Towns Association will carry out a Slaney Countryside Walk ecological survey using a grant worth €4,500.

Welcoming the funding, Wexford TD and Minister of State for Law Reform James Browne TD commended “both community groups for lodging strong applications focused on using the knowledge of ecologists to better understand local biodiversity habitats. Caim Community Development Group will use the funding to install pine martin den boxes, purchase and use recording equipment, and arrange guided walks with ecologists and foresters. Meanwhile an ecological survey will be carried out on the River Slaney’s Countryside Walk using the grant approved for Enniscorthy Tidy Towns Association.

“My Government colleagues and I are keen to empower communities to develop a greater appreciation for nature at grassroots level. It is important that policy-making for biodiversity related to the National Biodiversity Plan can be amended and informed by the work of local communities here in County Wexford in exploring biodiverse areas on their doorstep.

