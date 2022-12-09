Extra funding for animal welfare is welcomed

Minister of State at the Department of Justice James Brown has welcomed extra funding for animal welfare in Wexford

Three animal welfare charities are to benefit. Wexford SPCA will get a grant worth €92,375. North Wexford SPCA will receive €46,500.

Seal Rescue Ireland based in Courtown Harbour will receive €33,906 in funding. New Ross SPCA will receive €24,400 while Chipper’s Sanctuary will receive €6,175.

Nationally the Department of Agriculture has allocated €5.8 million to 99 animal welfare charities nationwide – an increase of more than €2 million on last year.

The funding announcement was made on the second Annual Animal Welfare Awareness Day.

Minister Browne says animal welfare is important to all of us and is a priority for the Government

He says those who work for County Wexford’s animal welfare charities are frontline workers and treat it as a vocation.

And the community is extremely grateful for the tremendous work they do in keeping pets and animals safe