Low temperature warning for Wexford

Low Temperature/Ice warning for Wexford and the entire country has been extended until 12:00 Friday 16/12/2022.

Roads right across Wexford are in a dangerous condition following overnight heavy frost.The Road Safety Authority is warning motorists to be extra vigilant during this cold spell.A large number of people are also expected to opt to work from home over the next 48 hours, given the likely disruption to transport caused by freezing fog, snow and ice, as the entire country was placed on Status Orange weather alert.

Ireland is bracing itself for the “great freeze” as temperatures are set to plummet to a bone-chilling -10C with snow, ice and freezing fog threatening to cause travel chaos. As we enter in to a full week of artic weather, The National Emergency Coordination Group is confident schools across Wexford will remain open. The group is meeting again today to monitor the severe weather.It’s expected to meet every day this coming week, to discuss how to manage the arctic blast which will last until Friday.

If the mercury does drop to -10C, it will prove almost two degrees colder than the lowest recorded for the ‘Beast from the East’ in 2018 – and the coldest December temperature logged for almost a decade.

Met Éireann said that conditions this morning are “bright and bitterly cold” with wintry showers expected in the northwest.

Travellers are also been warned of cancelled flights as 22 flights, 11 departures and 11 arrivals, have been cancelled at Dublin Airport today so far.All passengers have once again been advised to check their flight status before travelling to Dublin Airport today. Over 200 flights have been cancelled since last Friday due to the extreme weather conditions.