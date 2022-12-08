85 Wexford households to remain in their homes through Mortgage to Rent Scheme

The Minister for Housing, Darragh O’Brien has welcomed the fact that there have been 85 Mortgage to Rent (MTR) applications approved in Wexford since the scheme’s commencement with a further 26 applications currently active.

Mortgage to Rent helps people who are at risk of losing their homes due to mortgage arrears.

The Minister urged anybody who is at risk of losing their home in Wexford to consider the scheme and also engage with the other Government supports and advice available.

Minister O’Brien said: “While it is welcome news that almost 6,000 people have been assisted through the Mortgage to Rent scheme, we know that there are more families out there who need our support and we want to help them.

The minister went on to say ” The scheme offers households in acute, unsustainable mortgage arrears situations, with little or no prospect of a significant change in circumstances, the chance to surrender a property to a lender and in turn become a social housing tenant whilst staying in their own home and community. As part of the scheme, the home will be brought up to private rental standards.”