Families urged to ʽGet Behind the Fightʼ by attending the Lidl Ladies National Football League Finals as Wexford face Cavan in the Division 3 Clash

Lidl Ireland and the Ladies Gaelic Football Association (LGFA) are gearing up for an action-packed weekend of National Football League Finals across all four divisions, with Armagh, Kerry, Cork and Galway all battling it out at Croke Park, while Cavan, Wexford, Antrim and Fermanagh will target silverware in Drogheda and Clones.

The scene is set for four intriguing ties – as captains and representatives from the eight competing teams gathered in Dublin today ahead of the weekend fixtures.

The Divisions 1 and 2 Finals will form an exciting double-header at Croke Park next Saturday, April 12, with the Divisions 3 and 4 Finals to be contested next Sunday, April 13, in Drogheda and Clones respectively.

Ahead of this weekend’s live action, Lidl Ireland and the LGFA are calling on the public to turn up and support LGFA players as they battle it out for champion status. Research conducted by Red C in November 2024 revealed that 59% of parents believe it is important for their daughters to have a female sport role model and 49% of parents believe it is important for their sons to have a female sport.

Parent’s understanding of the impact on children of Irish female sporting role models saw a broad spectrum of benefits – from encouraging a healthy lifestyle for kids (57%), positive mental health (48%) and positive body image (46%); to essential life skills such as instilling teamwork (49%), good work ethic (44%) and leadership skills (37%). Female sporting role models were also deemed to promote equality (55%) and representation within their community (34%).

At a societal level, female sports role models encourage equality (66%) and diversity and inclusion (56%). While for the sport itself, the overarching benefit is that it encourages young girls to get into the sport (77%).

To generate further excitement around the matches, Lidl is transforming the finals into a fun-filled family day out. Lidl will be hosting a vibrant Fan Zone at the Hogan Stand in Croke Park, offering an engaging atmosphere for all attendees. The Fan Zone will feature a variety of activities for families to enjoy, including music, exciting competitions, interactive games, and giveaways such as county flags and healthy snacks—perfect for all ages.

Eimear O’Sullivan, Corporate Affairs Director Lidl Ireland & Northern Ireland said: “The Lidl National Football League season kicked off back in January with compelling research spotlighting the importance of developing and elevating Irish female sporting role models for the positive impact they have on individuals, society and their sport. We know a full stadium and a roaring crowd has an impact not only on the performance of athletes but is vital to the development of the game. After an exciting National Football League season, we are encouraging everyone to take the opportunity to see some of the country’s top LGFA players in action and fill every seat at the thrilling final clashes coming up this weekend.

Looking ahead to the Finals, Trina Murray, President of the Ladies Gaelic Football Association, said: “We’ve been treated to some wonderful football already in the 2025 Lidl National Leagues, and now we’re anticipating four excellent finals. The eight counties who have reached this stage deserve huge credit, and now silverware is very much the name of the game. Since 2016, support from our National League sponsors and official retail partner, Lidl Ireland, has been nothing short of incredible. As their award-winning ‘Get Behind The Fight’ campaign continues, I’m urging more and more people to come out in support of our players over the coming weeks and months.”

There’s a familiar feel to the Division 1 Final, with Armagh and Kerry set to go head to head for a second successive year in the top flight decider. This will be a third Lidl National League Final between the counties in four years, as they also contested the 2022 Division 2 decider.

In the Division 2 Final, which will precede the Division 1 showpiece, Cork and Galway will battle it out for silverware after claiming promotion. Relegated from Division 1 in 2024, Cork and Galway have bounced back to the top tier at the first attempt, and will now look to put the icing on a sweet-tasting Lidl National League cake by landing the trophy on offer.

Armagh, Kerry, Cork and Galway were also the 2024 TG4 All-Ireland Senior Championship semi-finalists, proof positive that all four teams have carried last year’s encouraging form into the 2025 season.

So, will Kerry gain revenge on Armagh after losing last year’s Lidl NFL Division 1 Final, and move ahead of Cork in the all-time roll of honour with a 13th Division 1 title? Or will Armagh get the better of the Kingdom again at Croke Park to claim their second crown?

All will be revealed, as Galway target a first Division 2 title win since 2014, while Cork eye second tier glory for the first time since 2003.

On Sunday, attention switches to the Divisions 3 and 4 Finals.

With promotion to Division 2 already secured, Cavan and Wexford will go head to head at the Integral GAA Grounds in Drogheda in the Division 3 Final, while the Division 4 decider between Antrim and Fermanagh is a repeat of the 2019 Final, when Fermanagh were victorious.

Antrim and Fermanagh will aim to lift the silverware on offer when they clash at St. Tiernach’s Park, Clones.

Antrim defeated Leitrim at the semi-final stage in Division 4, as Fermanagh, last year’s TG4 All-Ireland Junior Championship winners, got the better of Sligo to progress.

https://www.youtube.com/@SportTG4/streams while Saturday’s Divisions 1 and 2 Finals will be televised live on TG4: https://www.tg4.ie/en/player/watch-live/home/ The Divisions 3 and 4 Finals will be available to view on the Spórt TG4 YouTube channel:while Saturday’s Divisions 1 and 2 Finals will be televised live on TG4:

Present at today’s pre-finals media event at Lidl Head Office in Tallaght were Armagh captain Clodagh McCambridge and Kerry’s TG4 All-Star, Aishling O’Connell.

Division 2 Final captains Sarah Leahy (Cork) and Kate Geraghty (Galway) were also present, along with the Divisions 3 and 4 Finals captains, namely Shauna Lynch (Cavan), Róisín Murphy (Wexford), Bronagh Devlin (Antrim) and Shannan McQuade (Fermanagh).

Ticket details for all four games are available by visiting the Ladies Gaelic Football Association website and accessing the link: https://bit.ly/4jeN3yl

A family of four can attend the Lidl National Football League Division 1 and 2 finals double-header at Croke Park on Saturday 12th April for €50 (Adult tickets €20 each / Juvenile ticket €5 each). Student and OAP tickets are available for €10. The Division 3 and 4 finals on Sunday 13th sees Adult tickets priced at €10, Students/OAPs €5, U18s €2 and under 12s go free.

2025 Lidl Ladies National Football League Finals – all fixtures RESULT ON THE DAY

Saturday April 12 – Croke Park, Dublin

Division 2 – Cork v Galway; 3pm – Live on TG4

Division 1 – Armagh v Kerry; 5pm – Live on TG4

Sunday April 13

Division 3 – Cavan v Wexford; Integral GAA Grounds, Drogheda, 2pm – Live on Spórt TG4 YouTube

Division 4 – Antrim v Fermanagh; St. Tiernach’s Park, Clones, 3pm – Live on Spórt TG4 YouTube

