Farm safety high on agenda at Bannow Rathangan Show

Agri Aware will be bringing farm safety advice to visitors of the Bannow & Rathangan Agricultural Show this Thursday, July 11.

In its 73rd year, the show will play host to one of the many farm safety demonstrations that the Agri Aware team have and will be carrying out at shows across the country in 2024.

The importance of spreading the message of the dangers present on farms and how to be safe while on and working on a farm has never been greater. According to the HSA, farming continues to account for the highest number of fatalities with 16 of the 43 (37%) of work-place accident fatalities in 2023.

Agri Aware is set to host its second public farm safety demonstration at this year’s Bannow and Rathangan Agricultural Show. Agri Aware’s Farm Safety Officer Ashley Traynor will provide crucial insights into quad bike safety, emphasizing the importance of wearing helmets while operating these vehicles. Agri Aware will also have its “The Farm Is Not a Playground” display, highlighting various dangers on the farmyard. The “These Boots Never Made It Home” display will also be at the show to represent the percentage of farm accident fatalities that are children.

Speaking on the recent rollout of farm safety demonstrations at shows, Chairman of Agri Aware Shay Galvin said: “At Agri Aware, we are delighted to be expanding our presence at shows by showcasing farm safety demonstrations that emulate best practices when it comes to how to be safe on farms.

“We had major success with our tractor safety display at Flavours of Fingal. Allowing the public to witness first hand where the dangers on the tractor helped drive the farm safety message home, a message we are keen to continue delivering.”

Related