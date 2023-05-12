Faye O Neills Brave Fight

Just a short 4 months after the passing of her Twin Sister Aimee in July last year, who passed after a lifetime battle of illness and pain due to her disabilities and other complications, Faye herself was diagnosed with cancer.

It came after months of pain and distress and attending doctors and 2 different hospitals, & it was Faye’s mammy’s gut feeling that brought her to A&E where she refused to go home until she got answers.

Tests and Mri’s that day and more the following days confirmed their worst nightmare for a second time.

Faye received the devasting news that she has a Tumour in her pelvis and has her own long battle of Cancer to fight.

Faye has 9 rounds of her Chemotherapy completed in Crumlin’s Children’s Hospital and has 5 more rounds to go.

Once Chemotherapy is completed Faye will Travel to Germany for special radium and to Birmingham in the U.K. for removal of the Tumour.

Lorna & Faye both spoke earlier on Morning Mix and you can listen back here.

https://pod.space/morningmix/just-four-months-after-the-passing-of-her-twin-sister-15-year-old-faye-o-neill-from-bunclody-received-devastating-news-and-her-mam-lorna-told-us-all-about-it-on-todays-morning-mix

Anyone who wishes to donate to help Faye and her family on this journey can do so directly to fundraising account details below

IBAN – IE57 BOFI 9065 2317 6640 49

BIC – BOFIIE2D