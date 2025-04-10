Faythe residents come out in force to peacefully protest over major housing development

Residents and local businesses are out in force this morning (Thursday April 10th) to protest against a proposed housing development in The Faythe, Wexford.

They are citing serious concerns about the impact on heritage, green space, traffic congestion, and overall safety.

The development would see what residents are calling a monstrosity of a development including the demolition of a 300 year old house.

Over 90 formal objections have been submitted, yet locals feel ignored by the council and the developer.

Protesters highlight a 63-page report detailing why the area is unsuitable for such a development, as well as concerns raised by the RSA regarding traffic, parking, and congestion.

The proposed plan would also see the loss of a long-standing green space that residents argue is vital for mental health, children’s play, and community well-being.

It would also demolish a 300-year-old home and a cherished mural honoring local musician George Ross—both seen as central to the area’s cultural heritage.

Residents are calling for a scaled-down, more appropriate development that respects the area’s history and community needs. They also want the street removed from town centre zoning to prevent future demolitions.

The protest, which includes people of all ages, is set to continue until dialogue is opened with the council and the developer.

Residents remain open to negotiation but are committed to protecting their neighborhood’s identity and safety.

