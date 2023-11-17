Fibre broadband rollout expands near New Ross

National Broadband Ireland (NBI), the company rolling out the new high speed fibre broadband network under the Government’s National Broadband Plan (NBP) today announced that construction has commenced to deliver high-speed broadband to almost 3,400 premises in the rural areas surrounding the Ballinaboola deployment area in County Wexford. This includes the areas surrounding New Ross and the villages and townlads of Ballinaboola, Whitechurch and Adamstown.

In Wexford, there are approximately 24,000 premises in the Intervention Area (IA), which includes homes, farms, commercial businesses and schools. Under the National Broadband Plan, County Wexford will see an investment of €88M in the new high speed fibre network. This will enable e-learning, remote monitoring of livestock or equipment, e-health initiatives, better energy efficiency in the home, and facilitate increased levels of remote working.

Having successfully completed the Survey and Design phase of the project, 3,385 Wexford premises in the Ballinaboola deployment area are now under construction to have high-speed fibre. National Broadband Ireland’s website is regularly updated to show estimated connection dates. Signing up to the NBI email notifications at https://nbi.ie/eoi/ is the easiest way to get the most up to date status of premises during the rollout and when premises will be ready for order.

Works have already been completed in other parts of Wexford and there are 12,023 premises that are available to order or pre-order high-speed, reliable broadband across the county, with 3,272 already connected to the network. National Broadband Ireland is calling on people to visit nbi.ie/map/ and enter their Eircode to see if they are ready to connect.

Peter Hendrick, Chief Executive Officer, National Broadband Ireland said: “Our teams are working tirelessly on the rollout plan and considerable progress has been made on the developments in Wexford. High-speed fibre broadband is now available to order for almost 4,500 premises in Ballycarney, almost 3,800 premises in Wexford town and over 3,200 in Tomhaggard. Construction works are underway in the Monamolin and Fethard deployment areas, bringing fibre broadband to over 3,000 and over 1,900 premises, respectively.

He continued: “As the fast pace of the rollout continues, we are confident in our expertise to progress premises from the construction phase to the order phase. In collaboration with retail service providers and other key stakeholders, we’re actively connecting homes in Wexford, and our commitment is to provide a minimum internet speed of 500Mbps. As part of this we are committed to providing reliable broadband all the time all over the home.

Our overarching goal is to improve digital connectivity across the country. In today’s world, digital connectivity is integral to our daily lives, and this new Fibre-to-the-Home network will play a pivotal role in sustaining local businesses and communities.”

Under the National Broadband Plan, 564,000 premises nationwide are included in the Intervention Area, which was established by the Department of Environment, Climate and Communications to identify areas where commercial operators are not currently providing access to high-speed broadband or do not intend to.

NBI is encouraging people to check their eligibility and register for updates at www.nbi.ie to receive regular notifications related to their own premises as works progresses in their area.

Broadband Connection Points

In advance of the Fibre-to-the-Home rollout, the NBP provides for the delivery of Broadband Connection Points (BCPs) nationwide. 952 of these sites, including Public BCPs, are now ‘live’. Public BCPs – which include sports clubs, community centres and tourist sites – will provide free public access to high-speed internet in the rollout area. Other BCP categories include schools and marts.

BCPs will pave the way for rural communities to receive the benefits of broadband, from mobile working, e-learning and mobile banking, to digital tourism. You can view BCPs at www.nbi.ie/bcp-map/. An example of some of the locations of Broadband Connection Points in Wexford include Marshalstown GAA Club, Raheen Parochial House, and Ballyroebuck Hall. Primary schools in the Intervention Area are also being connected for educational access as part of the NBP.

