A Garda Operation is currently underway at Drumgoold Villas in Enniscorthy

CAB Officers backed up by an armed response unit and armed Gardaí have sealed off areas and are carrying out significant searches of a property in Drumgoold Villas outside of Enniscorthy.

The operation began just after 7am and is expected to continue for several hours. It is unknown if Gardaí have found anything so far or what they are looking for. At the moment just one property is being searched.

It is believed the searches relate to crimes that have been committed over a period of time in the area.

