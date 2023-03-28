Filming has begun in New Ross – Traffic restrictions apply

The filming of ‘Small Things Like These’ in New Ross, starring Cillian Murphy, has begun filming.

This means that there are some traffic restrictions in the town:

(1) 23rd March – 25th March inclusive between 10am and 11pm around Michael Street/Barrack Lane areas of New Ross (intermittent traffic flow)

(2) 27th & 28th March between 6.30pm and 4am around Quay Street will be closed – North Quay/North Street/South Street/Mary Street areas of new Ross will be subject to intermittent traffic flow

(3) 29th March – O’HANRAHAN BRIDGE IS SUBJECT TO ROAD CLOSURE BETWEEN 6.30PM AND 4.30AM – North Quay/North Street/South Street/Mary Street areas of new Ross will be subject to intermittent traffic flow

(4) 30th & 31st March between 5.30pm & 5am (approximately) – Quay Street will be closed – North Quay/Bridge Street/North Street/South Street/Mary Street/Neville Street areas of new Ross will be subject to intermittent traffic flow

(5) 3rd April to 7th April inclusive Mary Street/Barrack Lane area will be subject to intermittent traffic control.

Sergeant Eddie Wilde spoke to South East Radio today and assured people that New Ross is open for business during this time but just to be aware or restrictions at the given times.