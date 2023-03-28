Support for bereaved parents in Wexford in April

On Tuesday 11th April, Anam Cara will hold their South East meeting in The Brandon House Hotel, New Ross @ 7:15pm. All bereaved parents are welcome, regardless of the age of the child or circumstances of death. Any bereaved parent in the South East area and surrounds are welcome to attend.

For further information, Anam Cara can be contacted on 085 2888888 or by email info@anamcara.ie

Anam Cara, a national organisation supporting bereaved parents, hold fourteen face to face meetings across the country each and every month. They run Bereavement Information evenings online, have a podcast series “Conversations in Grief” and many, many other free resources for those who have experienced the death of a child.

More information on www.anamcara.ie.