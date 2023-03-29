Man boards plane without a passport or boarding pass at Dublin Airport

Dublin Airport was left red-faced this week after a man managed to make his way through security and board a flight without a passport or boarding pass. Abdul Ahmead, a 48-year-old man, reportedly entered Terminal 2 at the airport on Monday and managed to pass through security without the necessary documentation.

Ahmead then boarded a 7.05 flight to Birmingham and took a seat, before being removed by Dublin airport police before take-off. The incident has raised concerns about the effectiveness of airport security measures and prompted a renewed call for improved screening procedures.

The Dublin Airport Authority (DAA) launched a 15-point improvement plan just one day before the alleged security breach occurred. The incident has highlighted the need for continued vigilance and heightened security measures at airports across the world.

Appearing in court yesterday, Ahmead was charged with trespassing with intent to commit an offence and failure to produce a passport or similar document. He was fined a total of €700 by the presiding judge.

The alleged breach comes following claims from a whistleblower who made a protected disclosure saying security screening at Dublin Airport is not fit for purpose. The DAA has since stated that it takes security very seriously and will be reviewing its procedures in light of the incident.

In a statement, the DAA said: “The safety and security of our passengers is our top priority and we are working closely with the authorities to investigate this incident”.