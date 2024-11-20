Homelessness in Wexford has worsened

Focus Ireland is calling on all political parties and independents to commit to building 55,000 homes annually, with a priority of constructing 15,000 social homes each year for the most vulnerable people, particularly children and families experiencing homelessness.

They emphasize that while housing supply is critical, there needs to be a targeted approach to ensure new social housing meets the needs of those in the most urgent situations.

In terms of homelessness in Wexford, the situation has worsened significantly. In February 2020, there were 30 adults in emergency accommodation in Wexford; by September 2024, that number had more than doubled to 64.

The number of children in emergency accommodation has seen an even more dramatic rise, from 19 children in February 2020 to 115 children in September 2024.

These figures are part of a larger national crisis, where nearly 15,000 people are homeless, and a growing number of these are children.

Focus Ireland’s Connor Culkin highlights that homelessness affects all age groups, including a concerning increase in older people over 65 facing homelessness.

The group stresses the need for a mix of housing types, particularly for singles and families, as there is a dwindling supply of suitable homes, especially for single individuals.

As the general election approaches, Focus Ireland urges voters to ask candidates what they will do to address both the housing and homelessness crises.

