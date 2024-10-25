First of its kind level 6 course launched in SETU

South East Technological University (SETU) has launched a new Certificate in Personal Development program specifically designed for individuals with Intellectual Disabilities (ID).

This Level 6 course, the first of its kind in the south east, aims to enhance educational opportunities for these students and promote their personal and academic growth.

The program is a collaborative effort involving multiple SETU departments and will expand to the Carlow and Wexford campuses.

This academic year, 12 students from Waterford and Wexford enrolled, sharing their experiences at the launch event attended by Minister Anne Rabbitte and Minister Mary Butler.

Minister Rabbitte emphasized the importance of this initiative, supported by government funding, in improving access to higher education for adults with ID.

SETU’s Vice President for External Affairs, Kathryn Kiely, welcomed the students and highlighted the university’s commitment to inclusivity and lifelong learning.

For more information, interested individuals can visit SETU’s website https://www.setu.ie/courses/certificate-in-personal-development

