Five County Wexford walking trails included in National Walks Scheme

Wexford TD and Minister of State for Law Reform James Browne TD has confirmed that five County Wexford walking trails will be included within the National Walks Scheme.

Regarding the inclusion of the trails, Minister Browne outlined how “the Enniscorthy Promenade River Walk, Ballybrittas Dolmen Trail, Cullentra Trail, Mount Nebo Trail, and Kilanerin Curragh Wood Loop all have been included within the National Walks Scheme in recognition of their status as high quality walking trails. These trails in particular greatly benefit from the contribution of private landowners in making sure that the trails remain accessible to the public while some landowners keep the fencing of their land in a good condition.

“I understand that the inclusion of these trails coincides with plans to establish a Rural Recreation Officer for County Wexford. This post will help to ensure that the good work of Wexford Walking Trails goes from strength to strength in providing many walking trails for County Wexford residents to remain active outdoors while these trails also serve as attractive amenities for people visiting our county. I will continue to work on delivering further Government investment in County Wexford’s amenities”, Minister Browne concluded.

