Fleadh Cheoil na hEireann generates €60 million for the local economy

Comhaltas Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann ends on a high note after a week-long celebration of Irish traditional music and culture. The festival, taking place for the first time in Wexford Town, drew over 600,000 visitors, injecting an estimated €60 million into the local economy.

Over the course of the week, 7,000 competitors from Ireland and abroad went head-to-head to take home All-Ireland titles in over 250 competitions, with many local winners. This year’s festival even set a new world record, with over 2,500 tin whistles playing simultaneously. The festival culminated on Sunday night with Beartla Ó Flatharta Céilí Band Cill Dara solidifying their legacy by winning the Senior Céilí Band competition after an evening of fierce competition.

Speaking about the success of this year’s Fleadh, Wexford County Council Cathaoirleach Pip Breen said:

“It has been a great honour to host this fantastic event in Wexford town for the first time. What a privilege to showcase our town in the heart of the sunny southeast to a global audience. I would like to thank everyone from the many volunteers to the visitors to the people of Wexford, and I sincerely hope that everybody had a wonderful, safe, and happy time in our town and county.”

He continued:

“It has been such a pleasure to host the Fleadh this year, and we certainly are looking forward to 2025. Memories have been made that will last a lifetime, and the legacy of the Fleadh is the increased interest in traditional Irish music, song, and dance that will last for generations to come.”

Labhrás Ó Murchú, Ardstiúrthóir of Comhaltas Ceoltóirí Éireann, said:

“Wexford has proved to be an ideal venue because it has its own order of tradition and history, and the cooperation of the County Council has helped it deliver one of the most comprehensive programmes ever. There were huge numbers in attendance from the 22 countries where Comhaltas is rooted, and we are happy that we have exceeded the number in attendance last year, which was 600,000. In terms of musicians and performers, the number has possibly reached 20,000 this year, so Wexford will go down as one of the great Fleadhs of all time.”

Comhaltas Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann was organised by Comhaltas Ceoltóirí Éireann and hosted by the local Wexford Town Fleadh Executive Committee in association with Wexford County Council. The event was kindly supported by Wexford County Council, Wexford Credit Union, and Fáilte Ireland. RTÉ and TG4 once again acted as broadcast and live broadcasting partners, respectively.

