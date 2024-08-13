National Heritage Week kicks off in Wexford this weekend

Tapestry talks and crafts at Ferns, a weapons display at the Irish National Heritage Park in Ferrycarrig, an exploration of dinosaur trees at the JFK Arboretum and a demonstration on Wexford Olympians at Enniscorthy Castle are among the many free events taking place across Wexford during National Heritage Week 2024, from Saturday August 17th to Sunday August 25th.

Local heritage groups and organisers, families, communities and individuals in Wexford have responded to this year’s theme of ‘Connections, Routes and Networks’ by organising events showcasing the best of what Wexford’s local heritage has to offer. Well over 2,000 events will take place nationwide with a full list available on the National Heritage Week website.

Coordinated by the Heritage Council, some other highlights from this year’s National Heritage Week programme in Wexford also include:

Story Time & Pop Up Library at the JFK Arboretum (17 August, 11am to 4pm) – Join New Ross Library staff for story time at the JFK Arboretum on August 17th. Story time at 11.30am will be suitable for children for ages 4 and up. Story time at 12.30pm will be suitable for children up to 4 years old.

Tour of Selskar Abbey & Environ, meeting at Nicky Rackard Statue, Trimmer’s Lane (17 August, 11am to 12.15pm) – Guided through key events from as far back as the Crusades, Wexford’s Selskar Abbey’s vivid and exciting history and heritage is brought alive by Wexford Lions Club volunteer guides. You are invited to look for your ancestors’ graves, investigate our sarcophagus and watch out for the grotesques.

Wexford’s Walled Town Medieval Day, Green Area Behind Westgate Tower/Heritage Centre (17 August, 12pm to 5pm) – Free family event celebrating Wexford’s Historic Town Wall. Activities include guided walking tours of the town wall, weaponry & combat displays, living history tents, craft displays, falconry displays, archaeology dig, shield painting, face painting, jewellery making and music by Craobh Loch Garman Comhaltas.

Commenting, Chief Executive of the Heritage Council, Virginia Teehan said:

“Browsing through the over 2,000 events taking place during National Heritage Week this year gives a sense of the shear variety and colour of our nation’s heritage – they cover nature, culture, music, traditions, folklore, writing, history, architecture, archaeology, archives and so much more. It is also a sign of the strength of the sector, the depth of knowledge people have and their generosity in sharing that knowledge. Many of the events are volunteer led, organised by dedicated people who seek no recompense or adulation. We must never take these people for granted and I will continue unapologetically to mention them at every opportunity, such is their importance not only to National Heritage Week, but to the preservation of Irish heritage in general.”

Two themed days will take place during National Heritage Week. On Saturday 24th of August, Wild Child Day encourages children and families to explore the heritage in their locality. On Sunday, 25th of August, the Heritage Council and the Local Authority Waters Programme invite people to explore National Heritage Week projects that celebrate water and our connections with it.

Related