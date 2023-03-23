Minister of State with responsibility for the Office of Public Works (OPW), Patrick O’Donovan, T.D., in Wexford today (23 March 2023) welcomed the appointment of Nicholas O’Dwyer Ltd as engineering and environmental consultants to carry out the design of the Wexford Town and Environs Flood Relief Scheme.

Speaking at the signing of contracts, Minister O’Donovan said: “I am delighted to be here today to announce this appointment and to confirm to the people and businesses of Wexford the Government’s commitment to progressing this scheme. This is an important investment for the town and will provide protection to some 180 families and businesses. They and the public can be assured that there will be extensive public consultation as the scheme progresses during the design stage. My Office and Wexford County Council will continue to work closely together with Nicholas O’Dwyer Ltd to bring this scheme to construction. The scheme, when constructed, will be adaptable to continue to provide protection against today’s flood risk and the growing risk from climate change into the future”.

The Wexford Flood Relief Scheme is part of the Government’s €1.3bn investment in flood relief measures under the National Development Plan, as part of Project Ireland 2040.

Chief Executive of Wexford County Council, Mr. Tom Enright welcomed the appointment of Nicholas O’Dwyer Ltd. Consulting Engineers, and the commencement of the design of the Flood Relief Scheme for Wexford Town and Environs. The development and implementation of flood defence works in Wexford will allow for the protection of existing properties and the future development of the town centre.