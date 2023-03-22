Wexford TD Verona Murphy says she cannot support Government’s eviction ban

In a statement released this afternoon Wexford Independent TD Verona Murphy says she cannot support the government motion today and will be voting no ahead of a Dáil vote on the eviction ban.

This comes despite reports that the Government was on course to win a Dáil vote this afternoon on ending the no-fault eviction ban, after reaching an agreement with members of the Regional Independent Group of which Verona Murphy is a member.

See full statement below:

“Following a meeting with Minister Darragh O´Brien this morning I have had an opportunity to review the government’s position paper on the new guidelines to replace the Sustainable development guidelines of 2009.

As outlined in many speeches in the house, I have sought a reduction in densities required by the 2009 guidelines to allow for viable development.

Lower densities allow for development of viable house types. The introduction of viability as a planning consideration is central to unlocking the housing supply problem.

The new guidelines make no mention of viability as a planning consideration nor do they reduce the densities for towns like Wexford.

The proposed Guidelines actually seek to increase densities not reduce them.

These proposals demonstrate that government do not understand the fundamental issue in housing supply.

You cannot solve a problem if you do not recognise it exists. If the proposals as provided today by the Minister are implemented the supply problem will only get worse.

In adopting this strategy the Government will not be able to deliver on its commitment to the regional group in relation to viability. Planning permissions will remain inactivated.

In these circumstances I cannot support the government motion today and I will be voting no.”