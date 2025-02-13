Flu and COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Enniscorthy open to eligible members of the public next week

Flu and COVID-19 vaccination clinics taking place across the South East for healthcare workers continue to be available on a walk-in/no appointment necessary basis to members of the general public in ‘at risk’ groups.

Adults in the following groups, without any charge, can attend as regards getting a Flu Vaccine:

· Anyone aged 60 or over.

· Those who are pregnant.

· Someone with a health condition that puts them at higher risk of Flu

· Those living with someone who has a health condition that puts them at higher risk of Flu

· A carer for someone who has a health condition that puts them at higher risk of Flu.

· Those in regular contact with pigs, poultry or waterfowl.

Adults in the following groups, without any charge, can attend as regards getting a COVID-19 Vaccine:

· People age 60 and older.

· Anyone aged six months to 59 years with a weak immune system.

· Those aged six months to 59 years with a condition that puts them at high risk of serious illness from COVID-19.

· Those who are pregnant.

The dates, times and locations of the ‘walk-in’ Flu and COVID-19 booster Vaccination Clinics over the next week are:

Monday 17h of February:

· From 10am to 2pm in the HSE’s Wexford Vaccination Centre, Grounds of St John’s Hospital, Enniscorthy, Co. Wexford (Y21 H4CF).

You can get your COVID-19 booster and Flu vaccine at the same time. The Flu vaccine is also available from GPs and pharmacies. For those eligible, the COVID-19 booster vaccination is available from GPs and pharmacies. The HSE completed a programme of Flu and COVID-19 booster vaccinations for residents and staff in both public and privately run long term care facilities. The HSE has ongoing clinics in place for healthcare workers to receive both Flu and COVID-19 booster vaccinations. All healthcare workers and people in at-risk groups are urged to get the Flu Vaccine. Likewise, all those eligible for a COVID-19 booster are being encouraged to receive it.

Related