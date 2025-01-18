Four-time All Ireland Champion Ursula Jacob to feature on TG4’s ‘Laochra Gael’

One of Wexford’s Camogie legends is to be featured on a popular television series, celebrating the greats of Gaelic Games.

4-time All-Star and 4-time All-Ireland winner Ursula Jacob will appear on TG4’s Laochra Gael, a programme which will feature interviews and highlights from Jacob’s illustrious career.

The Sunday Game panellist and Oulart-the-Ballagh club woman says that she couldn’t believe that she was asked to participate in the programme:

“But when I was genuinely asked, I was taken aback because I always throughout the years looking at Laochra Gael, I would have been thinking of all these iconic, you know, leaders

on the pitch whether it was hurlers or footballers and there wasn’t that many camogie players asked. So to be asked as a camogie player like to be part of this iconic show like it was really

an honor and it was something that I was very proud of to be asked because it was probably me exposing myself in a different way than maybe being on the Sunday Game or on the pitch of play.”

