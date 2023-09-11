Free GP Visits from today

An extra 215 thousand people are able to access free GP care from today.

Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly has announced the opening of applications for the GP visit cards for newly eligible people.

It’s the first of two phases to provide free care by GPs to an estimated 430 thousand people with the second phase in November,

It’ll be the biggest increase in eligibility for free GP care in the history of the state covering up to half a million people.

Stephen Donnelly says this is part of a Government expansion into health care

Related