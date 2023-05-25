French Food Festival New Ross

The countdown is on in New Ross for the arrival French Food and Music village that will take over the New Ross Quayside on Monday, June 5th where visitors will be able to meet the French food and drinks producers of Normandy, enjoy free samples, browse the authentic French cuisine plus chill out to the beats from the bands performing from the top of the solar powered music bus with music from French band For the Hackers.

Over the June Bank Holiday Weekend the ‘Normandy Food Tour’ will be arriving on the shores of Ireland and stopping off to create a French Food and Music Festival in three locations with Norman heritage; at St. Patrick’s Tower at The Digital Hub in Dublin’s City centre from noon to 7 pm, to the historic Cathedral Square in Waterford on Sunday, June 4thfrom noon to 7 pm and to the Quayside of New Ross town on bank holiday Monday, June 5th from 11 am to 6 pm.

The Normandy food trucks will arrive en masse to serve up tasty sweet and savory dishes with tastings on offer all day long. Chez l’Couz marries the finest Normandy beef with creamy camembert and Neufchâtel cheese served up in a soft bun. Grignot’Malin will be serving up traditional French crêpes filled with cheese and more. And who can resist dessert, especially when it’s Caravanille preparing delicious fresh brioches topped with Normandy delicacies.

A Normandy Sweet Treats Tasting will also be on offer with Cara-Meuh, La Maison Du Biscuit cakes, Jeannette Madeleines, Caramel De Pommes Dieppois apple spread and more. If cheese is your preferred option then the best of the world is in store for you, with a cheese tasting ticking off the classics like Camembert, Neufchatel and Isigny Mimolette, crowned the best cheese in the world this year! Visitors will also have the opportunity to bring some home, thanks to cheese vendor La Dégusterie.

Traditional brews will also be on offer and visitors can enjoy a cider-tasting experience with Cidrerie de la Brique where visitors can journey from the traditional methods through to styles defining the future. Or why not get into the Bank Holiday spirit and chance a Calvados tasting Chateau du Breuil and Busnel apple brandies. La Mont Vinette, a bar in a vintage caravan will also be offering samples of their unique and authentic Normandy cocktails.

A demo stage will see a schedule of fabulous Normandy chefs cook up traditional and innovative cuisine including ‘Escalope à la Normande’, Teurgoule rice pudding along with the universally loved brioche. Totally free-to-attend Masterclasses will be held throughout the day with sampling some of Normandy’s best exports available plus a family-friendly crepe demonstration activity will be showcased each afternoon.

Joining the food and drinks producers are the Normandy Tourist Board who are keen to build upon the historic Norman connections and to share the heritage and cultural offerings available in picturesque Normandy.

To top the celebrations off visitors to each of the food tour stops will be entertained by the French musicians For the Hackers, who will be performing for the very first time in Ireland! Hailing from Dieppe, Normandy, these indie-rockers have been active for about a decade now, and have numerous hits to their name. Their blend of pop, rock and electro with French lyrics is guaranteed to impress. These music devils have the capacity to move the audience emotionally, and physically! Their live shows are powerful, and engaging, and their chemistry as a band is very visible. A truly unmissable act, especially as For the Hackers will be playing on top of their solar-powered bus!

The Normandy Food Tour is a free-to-attend family-friendly event with live music, free cookery demos, tasting opportunities and more. See https://en.normandie-tourisme.fr/normandy-food-tour/ for more details.