A man in his 20’s arrested in connection with a fatal stabbing in Enniscorthy overnight.

Emergency services were called to a property in Westbury Woods on the Wester side of Enniscorthy just after 8pm.

The body of a man in his 40’s who believed to be a Polish national was discovered in a house. He had suffered a knife wound.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. A man aged in his 20’s who was in the house at the time and is understood to be known to the man has been arrested and is being held at Enniscorthy Garda station. Gardaí are treating the incident as a suspicious death and are awaiting the arrival of the state Pathologist to determine the course of their investigation.

The state pathologist is set to arrive later this morning and the scene remains sealed off as Gardaí continue with their enquiries.