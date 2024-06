Twenty-four club sides, comprising 500 camogie players and hurlers, will descend on Wexford this Saturday

They are here to take part in the John West Féile na nGael Camogie and Hurling Division One Finals 2024 at the Halo Tiles Wexford GAA Centre of Excellence in Ferns

It marks the 50th anniversary of the Camogie competition.

Overall, over 200 club sides will compete across 20 venues nationwide this Saturday.

The finals have grown to become one of the biggest underage sporting events in Europe.

