Funding allocated to recruit a team at St. Patricks Special School in Enniscorthy

The HSE is to provide funding to recruit a team comprising an Occupational Therapist, a Speech and Language Therapist and a Physiotherapist at St. Patrick’s Special School, Enniscorthy following an announcement there by Disabilities Minister, Anne Rabbitte. The therapists, once appointed by the school will engage with the Children’s Disability Network Teams.

On Monday, the Minister met with staff and parents at St. Patrick’s Special School along with representatives of Down Syndrome Wexford. The Minister was joined by HSE Officials as well as Senator Malcolm Byrne and Deputies James Browne and Paul Kehoe.

Senator Malcolm Byrne welcomed the decision,

“The need for therapists has been stressed to me when I’ve met families of those attending the school and was also highlighted at a meeting that I facilitated a few months ago between Down Syndrome Wexford and Minister Rabbitte. There were difficulties in HSE recruitment so the Minister has made the welcome and innovative step of allowing the school to recruit directly. This is the first time this has happened and could be an effective model for similar situations across the country.”

He added,

“St. Patrick’s Special School is a phenomenal centre and serves students not just from Wexford but into Wicklow as well. They do tremendous work and the direct support of this therapy team back in the school is vital.”

It is also hoped that the local Education and Training Board will start courses for Assistant Therapists in the near future.

