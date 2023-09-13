Funding announced to benefit Wexford ‘not for profit’ groups and clubs

Funding has been announced as part of Wexford County Councils Community Climate Action Programme.

The aim is to fund not for profit groups and clubs for initiatives that facilitate climate action.

Information evenings will be held in each district and applications will open from early October.

Community Climate Action Programme (CCAP)

The Community Climate Action Programme is a new programme to support small and large, rural and urban communities to take climate action at a local level. Wexford County Council in association with the Department of the Environment, Climate and Communications (DECC), will provide funding to local communities for projects that promote community climate action.

The objective of the CCAP is to build low carbon, sustainable communities, which will, in turn contribute to the national climate and energy targets.

There are two strands of funding available:

Strand 1 focuses on direct climate action

Strand 1A focuses on cross-border partnerships between community organizations in Wexford and organizations in Northern Ireland.

An information evening will be held in each district to explain how the fund can work for your community and provide guidance on how to prepare an application:

Our Lady’s Island Community Centre – Monday 18th September, 7.00pm

Gorey Library – Tuesday 19th September, 7.00pm

County Hall, Carricklawn – Thursday 21st September, 7.00pm

New Ross Library – Tuesday 26th September, 7.00pm

Enniscorthy Library – Thursday 28th September, 7.00pm

To book a place at one of the above information evenings please register here

Please note that the programme has not been launched yet, but is expected to open around mid/late September. The Council’s Climate Action Team would like communities to begin developing ideas about what type of project they might apply for. So now is the time to contact your Community Climate Action Officer by phone at 053-9196443 or email climateaction@wexfordcoco.ie

About the CCAP

This funding is part of the Community Climate Action Programme, which supports projects and initiatives that facilitate climate action within local communities. The fund is open to not-for-profit community groups and clubs.

The CCAP can fund 100% of all eligible costs for the project and there are three project sizes eligible:

Small scale projects < €20,000

Medium scale projects €20,000 to €50,000

Large scale projects €51,000 to €100,000

Projects must deliver a direct positive impact on climate change by reducing greenhouse gas emissions and/or helping communities adapt to the consequences of climate change.



Eligibility

not-for-profit organisations / clubs

located in operational area of Wexford County Council

registered with Wexford Public Participation Network (PPN) or connected with other collectives e.g. The Wheel, Tidy Towns or a community group – Articles of Association or a Constitution – hold an AGM, approved minutes available

PPN membership is not a requirement of this funding. However, it can be helpful for community organizations to join. The core membership benefit of the PPN is sharing information across members and to members. Information can vary from details of public consultations, training events, funding opportunities to member events. Further details on the PPN are available at https://wexfordppn.ie/

NOT eligible:

Private individuals

Commercial undertakings (including sole traders)

Schools

National community or environmental organisations

The five programme themes

A project may comprise several of the suggested project types as set out in themes 1 to 5 below. While these themes provide suggestions for the types of projects which may be funded, applicants are not limited to selecting these project types and are encouraged to explore innovative projects that meet the objective of the Programme.

The 5 themes are as follows:

Theme 1: Community & Energy

LED community lighting, small renewable energy projects (solar / hydro / wind), rainwater harvesting, retrofitting community buildings (windows & doors, insulation, LED lighting, heat pumps)

Theme 2: Travel

Cycle parking / racks, improving cycle way access, safe and active routes to schools, eCargo bikes, bike repair hubs

Theme 3: Food and waste

Community composting facilities, community gardens / allotments, community fridges

Theme 4: Shopping and recycling

Swap shops, water filling stations, single use plastics elimination, musical instrument reuse, paint recycling, toy library

Theme 5: Local climate and environmental action

Climate resilience – measures to reduce harmful effects of extreme climate events such as planted mounds to slow flood water, constructed storm water wetlands. Mini forests, dispersed orchards (fruit trees), community gardens, roof gardens, pollinator projects



How to Apply

The fund is not yet open for applications but you can keep up to date with developments by signing up to the Climate Action Mailing List here

