Funding approval announced for Barntown

Minister of State with responsibility for the Office of Public Works, Mr. Patrick O’Donovan, T.D., has announced the approval of Wexford County Council’s application for funding under the Office of Public Works’ Minor Flood Mitigation Works and Coastal Protection Scheme. Under the scheme, the Office of Public Works (OPW) has approved funding of:

€30,742 for proposed works at Growtown Upper Barntown, Co. Wexford which include removal of the existing wall in front of the house, construction of a new solid block wall removing the pedestrian and vehicle access from the front of the property, provision of new pedestrian access from the local road above the flood line of the house, and other ancillary works.

€25,870 for proposed works at Badgers Hill, Co. Wexford which include removal of the access to the property and continue the bund/ditch already around the property passed the lowest point. Create a new entrance on the higher section of the road to prevent the risk of flooding from The Pill River.

