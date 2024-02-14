An Open Day is taking place in Enniscorthy Primary Care Centre today to mark a new Integrated Cardiology Service for Wexford.

To coincide with Valentines day the centre is encouraging locals to attend this special event until 3pm today.

The Integrated Cardiology service is a new initiative of the HSE, under the Sláintecare plan for Enhanced Community Care. Patients are referred by their GP/Practice Nurse to a service which includes a Consultant/Nurse Specialist-led Cardiology clinic and newly launched Community Cardiac Rehabilitation programme. The Cardiac Rehabilitation programme, now operational in Enniscorthy Primary Care Centre, is an expansion of the service originally established in Wexford General Hospital in the early 1990s. These new services reflect the Sláintecare vision of providing the right care, in the right place, at the right time. Services are led by Consultant Cardiologist Dr Cyril James with additional clinical services provided by his team of Clinical Nurse Specialists, Physiotherapist and Clinical Psychologist further enhancing access to essential cardiac services throughout Co. Wexford.

