Registration for Co.Wexford’s Hope and Dream 10 is now open

Registration for County Wexford’s Hope and Dream 10 is officially open this morning.

Last years event rose over €128,000 for the Hope Cancer Support Centre in Enniscorthy. Similar to last year, the proceeds will again go to supporting Hope Cancer services for clients. These include support worker assessment and support, counselling, reflexology, massage, lymphoedema treatment , bra and prosthesis fitting along with all our support groups. The money raised over the past number of years has made a huge difference to the quality of life for hundreds of people across County Wexford.

This year’s race will take place on Sunday, April 7th with organisers also offering the choice of a virtual event again this year along with the option of 10 km and 10 mile.

Those wanting to take part can register online at http://www.hopeanddream10.com or by filling out an entry form which will be printed in local newspapers.

Related