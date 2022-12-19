Funding for flooding relief approved by the Government

Minister of State with responsibility for the Office of Public Works, Mr. Patrick O’Donovan, T.D., has announced the approval of funding for damage caused by flooding in Wexford.

The funding was applied for by Wexford County Council under the Office of Public Works’ Minor Flood Mitigation Works and Coastal Protection Scheme.

€70,200 has been granted to complete a feasibility study on the impact of flood, mitigation and prevention options, including modelling of the options.

This funding is in addition to €155,770 approved in July to provide demountable flood gates and barriers on affected properties.