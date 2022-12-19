Save Yourself Over An Hour With This Christmas Hack

Fancy some extra time to kick up your heels and enjoy an extra Bailey’s on Christmas? You could save yourself an hour-and-a-half and 58 cent on Christmas Day, if you cook your turkey crown using an air fryer.



A large air fryer, with a capacity of 7.3 litres, can fit a medium sized turkey crown of 1.8 kg.



The Irish Daily Mail reports the air fryer will cook it in 55 minutes, compared to an oven cooking time of 2 hours 25 minutes, but still delivering a delicious juicy turkey.



Will you be trying this hack this Christmas?