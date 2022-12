Tickets for Wexford Park’s first ever floodlight match are selling out fast.

The first game under the lights will be Wexford V Kilkenny on 22nd January 2023.

Micheal Martin Chairperson of Wexford GAA spoke to Alan Corcoran this morning saying a big day is planned and tickets are selling fast.

The day itself will feature a fireworks and a light display. Mr Martin says that over 4,000 tickets have already been sold and tickets will be limited for the big day ahead.