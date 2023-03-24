Funding for New Ross Theatre

Wexford TD and Minister of State for Law Reform James Browne TD has confirmed that Government funding of €56,634 has been awarded to the company associated with St. Michael’s Theatre, New Ross.

Formed as a social enterprise, St. Michael’s Theatre, New Ross, applied for the funding towards the purchase of a sound system that will allow the social enterprise to provide full sound provision for any events staged at their theatre.

Minister Browne explained how St. Michael’s Theatre will “benefit from the Scaling Up Fund grant, which will help future proof the sound provision in the theatre. My Government colleagues and I are determined to make a real investment in community organisations like St. Michael’s Theatre as a centre for the arts, which serves the community.